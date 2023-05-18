Fort Worth Police Shoot, Kill Armed Man During Disturbance Call

A man armed with a handgun was fatally shot by Fort Worth Police responding to a domestic disturbance call on Saturday, police say.

According to police, officers arrived at a home on the 2900 block of NW 21st Street at about 7:23 p.m. where a man was reported to be acting erratically and was armed with a gun.

Officers convinced the man's wife to leave the home and soon after they reported hearing gunshots inside.

SWAT officers were requested along with a Crisis Intervention Team who attempted multiple times to contact the man inside the home.

Police said the armed man eventually came out of the home and "presented a deadly threat towards the officers."

Several officers fired their weapons, hitting the man at least once. Officers then provided first aid before the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The FWPD Major Case unit, Internal Affairs, and investigators from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting concurrent investigations, which is standard procedure.