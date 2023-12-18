COMING UP: Fort Worth Police to share video, new details into chase, fatal shooting

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes will share video and other details Monday of a chase and shootout with a man who ended up shooting himself in the head.

On Dec. 12, a man suspected of burglarizing a Fort Worth business led police on a short chase where police said he fired a gun at officers multiple times. Police said at least three officers returned fire during the chase.

The pursuit ended, police said when the man fell near an embankment along the Texas 121 frontage road and then shot himself in the head.

According to police, officers provided the man with first aid before he was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other injuries related to the exchange of gunfire were reported.

Noakes is expected to share the latest details in the investigation, along with video, during Monday's briefing. Live video from that news conference will appear in the player above.