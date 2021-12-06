DOJ Announces Voting Rights Enforcement Action Against Texas

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the DOJ was taking action against the state of Texas over how state legislators redrew voting district maps approved by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott this fall.

The DOJ said the maps were drawn with "discriminatory intent" and that the filing Monday is based on the determination that the 2021 redistricting plan violates section two of the Voting Rights Act.

According to the DOJ, Texas has grown in population by four million people, and that 95% of that growth is in minority populations. The DOJ alleges the new maps "dilute increased minority strength" and do not allow minorities an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.

The action taken Monday is not the only action taken by the Justice Department against the state's recent legislative action.

Last month, Garland sued Texas in a separate lawsuit over new voting laws passed over the summer by the state legislature. The lawsuit targets provisions surrounding mail-in voting requirements and voter assistance outlined in the Voting Rights Act and Civil Rights Act but does not challenge the entirety of the sweeping legislation signed in September.

“Our democracy depends on the right of eligible voters to cast a ballot and to have that ballot counted,” said Garland said in a DOJ statement in November. “The Justice Department will continue to use all the authorities at its disposal to protect this fundamental pillar of our society.”

The DOJ said the complaint contends that Texas SB1 violates Section 208 of the Voting Rights Act "by improperly restricting what assistance in the polling booth voters who have a disability or are unable to read or write can receive. The complaint alleges that SB1 harms those voters by barring their assistors from providing necessary help, including answering basic questions, responding to requests to clarify ballot translations or confirming that voters with visual impairments have marked a ballot as intended."

The DOJ also said the complaint contends SB1 violates Section 101 of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 "by requiring rejection of mail ballots and mail ballot request forms because of certain paperwork errors or omissions that are not material to establishing a voter’s eligibility to cast a ballot. The complaint asks the court to prohibit Texas from enforcing these requirements."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and other Texas Republicans said the changes provide safeguards against voter fraud, which is rare.

The governor asserted in a tweet that he and his administration were ready to defend the law, which he said is legal, in court.

"Bring it," Abbott tweeted, adding the law increases the hours to vote, restricts illegal mail ballot voting, and makes ballot harvesting a felony.