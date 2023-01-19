Coming Up: Development Update for ‘Aggieland North' Research Campus in Downtown Fort Worth

Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp will be joined by A&M leaders and elected officials Thursday afternoon to share an update on the university's research campus planned for downtown Fort Worth.

Sharp is expected to reveal the campus' new name, design and construction timeline along with programs tentatively planned for the site.

A news conference is planned for 2:30 p.m. Live video from that news conference will be streamed in the player at the top of this page.

Speakers expected to attend Thursday are: Chancellor John Sharp; Regent Bob Albritton; U.S. Rep. Kay Granger; Sen. Kelly Hancock; Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare; Fort Worth City Council Member Elizabeth Beck; developer John Goff, Fort Worth-Tarrant County Innovation Partnership President; Kathy Banks, Texas A&M University President; James Hurley, Tarleton State University.

Others in attendance: Billy Hamilton, Deputy Chancellor and Chief Financial Officer, Texas A&M Systeml; Joe Elab, Vice Chancellor of Research, Texas A&M System; John Hurtado, Interim Vice Chancellor and Dean, Texas A&M Engineering; Jon Mogford, Senior Vice President, Texas A&M Health; Tim McLaughlin, Interim Dean, Texas A&M School of Fine Arts, Performance, and Visualization; Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Vice Chancellor for Disaster and Emergency Service; Robert Ahdieh, Dean, School of Law, and Vice President for Professional Schools & Programs, Texas A&M University.

This story will be updated at the end of the video event.

‘Aggieland North': Texas A&M to Build Research Campus in Downtown Fort Worth