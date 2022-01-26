DEA Announces 20 Arrests in Operation Targeting Violent Dallas Drug Gang

The DEA says 20 people were arrested in Dallas Tuesday in a large-scale operation targeting violent drug gangs in the Hamilton Park neighborhood.

Dallas DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez said Wednesday morning that the arrests are the culmination of a 15-month investigation known as Operation Shutdown Corner that targeted the Hamilton Park Posse, a highly-organized drug gang known for violence, intimidation, and feeding drugs to the streets for far too long.

Chávez said additional operations related to the Dallas investigation were undertaken in Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield, California.

In all, 20 people were taken into custody; one person remains wanted in connection with the investigation, Chávez said.

During arrests Tuesday, Chávez said 220 pounds of illegal drugs were seized including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and deadly counterfeit prescription drugs containing fentanyl.

Along with the drugs, Chávez said 37 weapons were seized along with $420,000 in money, cars, and jewelry.

The names of those arrested are expected to be included in a 19-count indictment outlining the conspiracy and drug crimes.

The following representatives took part in Wednesday's news conference.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia

Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas Quintella Downs

ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek

Garland Chief of Police Jeff Bryan

Coppell Chief of Police Danny Barton

Grand Prairie Chief of Police Daniel Scesney

A copy of the news conference will be available inside this story Wednesday afternoon.