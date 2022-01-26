DEA

DEA Announces 20 Arrests in Operation Targeting Violent Dallas Drug Gang

NBC 5 News

The DEA says 20 people were arrested in Dallas Tuesday in a large-scale operation targeting violent drug gangs in the Hamilton Park neighborhood.

Dallas DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez said Wednesday morning that the arrests are the culmination of a 15-month investigation known as Operation Shutdown Corner that targeted the Hamilton Park Posse, a highly-organized drug gang known for violence, intimidation, and feeding drugs to the streets for far too long.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Chávez said additional operations related to the Dallas investigation were undertaken in Oklahoma City, Los Angeles, and Bakersfield, California.

In all, 20 people were taken into custody; one person remains wanted in connection with the investigation, Chávez said.

During arrests Tuesday, Chávez said 220 pounds of illegal drugs were seized including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and deadly counterfeit prescription drugs containing fentanyl.

NBC 5 News
Evidence seized during the DEA's Operation Shutdown Corner, an investigation targeting a violent drug gang in the Hamilton Park neighborhood, Jan. 26, 2022.

Along with the drugs, Chávez said 37 weapons were seized along with $420,000 in money, cars, and jewelry.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Coppell 2 hours ago

22-Year-Old Dog Sitter Hospitalized, Disfigured After Dog Attack, Lawsuit Alleges

Texas temple standoff 3 hours ago

Two More Detained in UK as Investigation Into Texas Temple Standoff Continues

The names of those arrested are expected to be included in a 19-count indictment outlining the conspiracy and drug crimes.

The following representatives took part in Wednesday's news conference.

  • DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez
  • U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham
  • FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno
  • Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia
  • Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Texas Quintella Downs
  • ATF Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek
  • Garland Chief of Police Jeff Bryan
  • Coppell Chief of Police Danny Barton
  • Grand Prairie Chief of Police Daniel Scesney
law enforcement panel
NBC 5 News
Dallas DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez, center, talks about Operation Shutdown Corner, targeting a violent drug gang in the Hamilton Park neighborhood, Jan. 26, 2022.

A copy of the news conference will be available inside this story Wednesday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

DEADallasGarlandGrand PrairieFBI
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us