Coming Up: Dallas Police update on fatal shooting involving a police officer

Dallas Police say an officer fatally shot a man who fired on them twice during a police chase early Sunday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

COMING UP AT 11:30 a.m. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia is expected to give an update on a shooting involving a police officer.

Dallas Police are expected to release video and information Tuesday morning on the investigation into a fatal shooting involving a police officer.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, covert officers with the Dallas Police reported seeing a stolen vehicle near Barnes Ridge Road and El Capitan and called for uniformed officers to make a traffic stop.

When uniformed officers got close to the driver, police said he pulled out a gun and fired at the officers. The officers returned fire and the man sped away.

During the chase, police said the driver of the car flipped the vehicle. As officers approached, the man shot at officers again. The officers again returned fire, fatally shooting the man.

A woman inside the vehicle was not injured in the crash and no officers were injured in the gunfire.

The department has scheduled a news conference for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Live video from that news conference will appear in the player above.

