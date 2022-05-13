Coming Up: Dallas Police Update Expected Friday on Hair Salon Shooting

Live video of the news conference will appear in the player at the top of this page. The news conference is expected to begin at about 3 p.m.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is expected to provide an update on the investigation into a shooting that injured three people Wednesday at a hair salon in NW Dallas.

Police said Wednesday a man stopped his vehicle at about 2:22 p.m. on the 2200 block of Royal Lane, walked across the shopping center parking lot and entered the Hair World Salon.

Once he was inside, police said the man shouted something unintelligible and began shooting.

There were four people inside, three were shot including two employees and a customer, according to police.

After the shooting, the man left the business, returned to his vehicle and left the scene.

Only a vague description of the man has been provided by the police. No arrests have been announced and no the man has not been identified.