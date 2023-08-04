Dallas Police to address shooting involving an officer Wednesday

Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia released body camera video Friday of a shooting involving a police officer that took place at a Southeast Dallas motel on Wednesday morning.

Police said officers were investigating stolen items at the Red Crown Inn, along the 9600 block of CF Hawn Freeway near the intersection of U.S. Highway 175 and St. Augustine, when someone shot at them. The officers returned fire, injuring the armed man.

No officers were injured. The man shot by the officer has not yet been identified and was said to be in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Police officials said Wednesday that Garcia would release more information, including the body camera video, on Friday.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.