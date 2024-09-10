WATCH LIVE: Police to release video after deadly officer-involved shooting at Dallas apartment complex

The Dallas Police Department is expected to release body camera video of a deadly officer-involved shooting on Saturday night.

Dallas police said officers shot and killed a suspect who pulled a gun on them after they responded to an attempted break-in at an apartment complex.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed during a press conference that authorities received a call around 8:20 p.m. about a person with a gun trying to break into an apartment in the 3100 block of Norwalk Avenue.

Garcia said when officers arrived at the scene, they encountered the suspect and issued verbal commands. The suspect then allegedly drew a gun, prompting officers to fire their service weapons.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported in connection with the shooting, police said.

The police department said the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and Office of Community Police Oversight were notified and responded to the scene of the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.