Arlington police

Arlington Police increase reward for information of officer killed in hit-and-run

Arlington Police are still searching for the suspect who killed Arlington Police Officer Darrin McMichael in a hit-and-run on Thursday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

The search continues for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an Arlington police officer Thursday morning after he fell off his motorcycle in a minor traffic crash.

Arlington Police Department has joined the Dallas County Sheriff's Office in the search for the hit-and-run driver accused in the death of police officer Darrin McMichael.

The search for the suspect continues as funeral arrangements are finalized for fallen officer McMichael.

North Texas Crime Stoppers announced Friday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case.

The public continued to stop by APD headquarters on Friday afternoon, leaving flowers and messages on a police cruiser designated as a memorial.

ARLINGTON POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN HIT-AND-RUN

Arlington 7 hours ago

Visitation, funeral happening this week for Arlington officer killed in hit-and-run

Arlington police Sep 22

‘Do the right thing,' public and friends of fallen officer urge hit & run driver to come forward

Arlington police Sep 21

‘A devastating loss,' Arlington police officer killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash

This article tagged under:

Arlington policeArlingtonArlington Police Departmenthit and run
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us