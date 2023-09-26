Arlington Police increase reward for information of officer killed in hit-and-run

The search continues for the hit-and-run driver who fatally struck an Arlington police officer Thursday morning after he fell off his motorcycle in a minor traffic crash.

Arlington Police Department has joined the Dallas County Sheriff's Office in the search for the hit-and-run driver accused in the death of police officer Darrin McMichael.

The search for the suspect continues as funeral arrangements are finalized for fallen officer McMichael.

North Texas Crime Stoppers announced Friday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in this case.

The public continued to stop by APD headquarters on Friday afternoon, leaving flowers and messages on a police cruiser designated as a memorial.