LIVE NOW: Arlington Police release video of shooting during traffic stop

The Arlington Police Department said Chief Al Jones will share the video in a news conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Live video from the news conference will appear in the story above.

Arlington Police plan to release body-worn camera video from last week's fatal police shooting.

On Feb. 8, an Arlington Police officer fatally shot 49-year-old Sean Daniel McKay during a traffic stop along Interstate 20.

During a news conference last week, Sgt. Courtney White with the Arlington Police Department said a motorcycle officer on traffic duty pulled over a man seen driving erratically and that during a conversation with the driver, the officer asked the man to turn off his vehicle.

White said the man refused to turn off his vehicle and exit the vehicle. That's when the officer noticed the man was holding a weapon. White said the officer repeatedly ordered the man to put down the firearm and that when he didn't the officer fired his gun several times, striking the man at least once.

"Due to the driver's actions, our officer fired his weapon several times striking the driver. The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased," White said.

McKay, who was alone in his car, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Both the criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting are ongoing.