Combination of Charity and Government Help for Dallas Storm Victims

Dallas leaders gave the city good marks for storm response Tuesday but agreed there is room for improvement in the wake of a brutally cold winter storm that caused power and water problems.

A combination of government and charity has helped already and continues to support storm victims with plumbing and home repair problems they said.

Mayor Eric Johnson helped distribute bottled water to residents of West Dallas at the Nash Davis Recreation Center Tuesday in the neighborhood where he grew up.

Many people in the line for water said they had severe pipe problems at home.

“We had a pipe that broke in the front yard, so we have the water main cut off and we don't have the money to fix it now,” said resident Deborah Moore.

A $2 million emergency home repair program is on the Dallas City Council Agenda Wednesday to supply grants of up to $10,000 per home.

The combination of extreme cold weather with unexpected power failures produced unprecedented complications.

“This was a situation where none of us could say we were prepared. But that's what we have to do in city government. We have to step up and fill gaps,” Johnson said.

Volunteers filled the need at a North Dallas apartment complex Tuesday where the city water had been turned off for a week.

“We spent a lot of days wondering if we were going to be ok, if we were going to survive, if we were going to have enough food and water to drink,” said resident Ricki Mills.

People at that complex filled buckets from fire hydrants at times.

Volunteer Ben Akrcer said he is part of a group of people who’ve taken it upon themselves to obtain donated supplies and get them to people in need.

“Water is a basic human right. We live in a first-world country and this shouldn't be happening,” he said.

Criticism of the City of Dallas performance includes emergency communication with residents.

League of United Latin American Citizens leader Rene Martinez said other cities and school districts have reverse 911 text and call capabilities that help spread information rapidly to cell phones which are available to most families.

“Communicating with the citizenry, communicating with organizations I think has to improve. But being blindsided, I think the city did the best they could,” Martinez said.

The City of Dallas took steps to provide safe alternatives.

Recreation centers were opened as warming centers but those places suffered power failures, too.

“In hindsight, we should have identified several of these locations and have an agreement with Oncor that they will be provided with power if we get into another crisis like this,” Dallas City Council Member Lee Kleinman said.

Advocates for the homeless raised money for hotel rooms to house homeless people in the cold weather and when the hotel space fell short of the need the Dallas Convention Center opened as a temporary homeless shelter. The advocates swept through the city with support from city officials to get homeless people out of the freezing weather.

Martinez said that was a Dallas success.

“The city did as much as they could for this once-in-a-lifetime storm and thank God we didn’t get the loss of life that we have seen in other parts of the state,” Martinez said.

Old Dallas infrastructure was a problem for fast recovery on the roads as the winter weather and widespread power failures let up.

Dallas has a massive backlog of outdated traffic signals due for replacement.

Kleinman said those signals can’t be easily programmed to return to service.

“Physically our employees had to go out and reset a lot of those signals which just takes a lot of time. This is a problem we’ve had for a long time and we’ve budgeted for improvements,” Kleinman said.

The severe freeze and winter precipitation on aging Dallas streets may contribute to a more severe spring pothole season.

“I am afraid it’s going to be very, very damaging,” Kleinman said.

But unlike some other cities that issued boil water notices because of water supply problems, Dallas Water Utilities provided safe water throughout the freeze event. It was too much water at places where the pipes ruptured and that included many City of Dallas water mains.

“We did have our fair share of breakages. There’s no question we had crews running 24 hours a day to do those kinds of repairs. But fortunately, the water system was stable and safe for drinking throughout this crisis,” Kleinman said.

Kleinman and Johnson both praised city employees who’ve helped people through the crisis, many of them with problems of their own at home.

Johnson said large donations from Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban and several players are part of a growing pot of contributions to the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund from the philanthropic community.

“We have a wonderful network in this city of non-profits,” Johnson said. “We’re going to push those funds down to those organizations to get them to the people who need it.”

And Johnson said the good and bad elements of Dallas's performance will be reviewed.

“I’ve been assured by the City Manager that we are going to be looking at every aspect of our response to this, to look at where we can improve. We are under no illusions that we are perfect. We are under no illusions that we can’t get better. We know we can get better. I think we’re doing a great job but we can always do better, so that’s the goal,” Johnson said.

In the meantime, relief efforts continue for residents in need.