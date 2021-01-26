Colonels No More: South Garland High School Drops Confederate Mascot, Adopts New Campus Symbol

South Garland High School will trade its Colonel mascot for a Titan next school year amid a debate about the legacy of Confederate symbols in schools.

Garland trustees nixed the colonel at a meeting late last year, acknowledging the history of the school while noting the need for the campus to evolve with time.

The high school opened as an all-white campus in 1964. Almost 100 years after the end of the Civil War, the school’s community chose symbols and traditions tied to the Confederacy.

