Collin County Slogs Through Snow, Deep Freeze

In Plano and Frisco, roadways were snow-packed and slick as the sun came out on a frigid Monday.

“It is definitely different, it’s not something that we are used to, especially in Texas,” Mila Aguilar said.

Many took advantage of the clear day to venture out and restock ahead of more snow in days to come. But despite blue skies and a low winter sun, a strong breeze made already frigid temperatures nearly unbearable.

“(The cold) is just blatantly inappropriate,” Jason Cromeans said. “My hands are starting to go numb in the 30 seconds I have been out of the car, so it is really the wind that is doing the job.”

Frigid temperatures and snow in Collin County had some people out enjoying the chance to go sledding while others simply tried to stay warm.

In some places, the sun melted snow and ice, setting the stage for it to re-freeze later in the evening, making roadways that much more hazardous ahead of the Tuesday morning commute. Below the Dallas North Tollway, near its intersection with State Highway 121, TxDOT crews loaded sand and salt to treat the increasingly snow-packed roadways.

Like cities across North Texas, Plano and Frisco experienced rolling blackouts that lasted for hours. In some spots, power was lost in the early morning hours of Monday and only restored for a few hours in the middle of the day.

“It’s difficult with the electricity turning on and off,” Alyssa Uilos said.

The city of Plano has set up an overnight warming center in partnership with The Salvation Army at 3528 14th Street. Doors opened at 6:30 p.m.

