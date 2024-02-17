Collin County Sheriff's Office employee arrested on family violence charge

An employee with the Collin County Sheriff's Office has been placed on an unpaid suspension after he was arrested on a family violence charge in mid-February.

Stephen Smart was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14, after investigators said they responded to a local high school about a child making an outcry regarding physical abuse.

Collin County Sheriff's Office

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said authorities secured a warrant for Smart's arrest and took him into custody. Booking records show that Smart was released the next day.

The investigation is still ongoing.