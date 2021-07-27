Collin County Residents Can Now Use Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Service

Newly formed "Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Teams" can now bring COVID-19 vaccines to the front doors of Collin County residents.

The Collin County Health Care Services announced the activation of the mobile COVID-19 vaccination teams Tuesday.

The vaccination teams' focus is on traveling to homebound individuals and long-term care facilities as well as any businesses, clubs, and organizations that want to get its employees or members vaccinated, the CCHCS said.

The mobile teams are available through appointment, the CCHCS said, and will also be able to go to events.

According to the CCHCS, funding from grants allowed the county's health care services to hire staff for the teams without taking from existing staff.

Anyone looking for more information or scheduling an appointment can email covid19vaccine@co.collin.tx.us or call 214-491-4821.