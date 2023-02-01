Collin County Resident Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A Blue Ridge resident is $1 million richer after winning a top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at the Quick Check Convenience Store 3, located at 815 McKinney Street in Farmersville.

The Texas Lottery said the winner has elected to stay anonymous.

The winning ticket is the second of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed from this game.

Million Dollar Loteria offers over $254 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.