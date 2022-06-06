Collin County Online Child Predator Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

A 30-year-old child predator from Princeton will spend the next 18 years in prison according to the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

Colin Tyler Womack pled guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in prison for online solicitation of a minor and 10 years for possession of child pornography, the DA said. The sentences have been ordered to run concurrently.

Womack used the social media apps Snapchat and Badoo to solicit an undercover officer, who he believed to be a 13-year-old female child and according to the DA's office when Womack showed up to meet the 'child' for sex, he was arrested.

The district attorney's office says detectives discovered more than 500 images and videos of child pornography on Womack's phone, as well as images and videos depicting bestiality.

"Operations such as the one that led to this arrest are crucial in getting child predators off the street. Our office is dedicated to prosecuting these individuals," Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after the sentencing.

Womack's arrest was part of the Collin County Sheriff's Office Operation Hercules in March 2021.