Plano ISD

Collin County NAACP to Host Bullying Conference With School Leaders

Public Zoom webinar comes in the wake of the February incident under investigation as a hate crime

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Collin County chapter of the NAACP will host a 90-minute Zoom public teleconference Wednesday night to discuss bullying and discipline with the superintendent of Plano ISD in the wake of an incident a mother wants to be treated as a hate crime.

The incident in question reportedly happened in mid-February, when a Haggard Middle School student, 13, was bullied at an off-campus sleepover. A group of classmates reportedly forced the student, who is Black, to drink a cup of urine while they recorded it, and they later shared that video with fellow students at the school.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Plano Police Department is investigating the incident, and the Plano ISD has brought in a third-party to investigate claims from the mother that this same group of children had bullied her son previously at the school and that the district did little to intervene.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Easter 2 hours ago

Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants Offering Easter and Passover Meal Specials

The talk on Wednesday, which runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will be moderated by Sherasa Thomas of the Anti-Defamation League and will feature Plano ISD officials, including Superintendent Sara Bonser, Chief Operating Officer Theresa Williams and Assistant Superintendent Courtney Gober.

This article tagged under:

Plano ISDPlanoNAACPhate crimeHaggard Middle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us