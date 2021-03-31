Collin County NAACP to Host Bullying Conference With School Leaders

The Collin County chapter of the NAACP will host a 90-minute Zoom public teleconference Wednesday night to discuss bullying and discipline with the superintendent of Plano ISD in the wake of an incident a mother wants to be treated as a hate crime.

The incident in question reportedly happened in mid-February, when a Haggard Middle School student, 13, was bullied at an off-campus sleepover. A group of classmates reportedly forced the student, who is Black, to drink a cup of urine while they recorded it, and they later shared that video with fellow students at the school.

The Plano Police Department is investigating the incident, and the Plano ISD has brought in a third-party to investigate claims from the mother that this same group of children had bullied her son previously at the school and that the district did little to intervene.

The talk on Wednesday, which runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m., will be moderated by Sherasa Thomas of the Anti-Defamation League and will feature Plano ISD officials, including Superintendent Sara Bonser, Chief Operating Officer Theresa Williams and Assistant Superintendent Courtney Gober.