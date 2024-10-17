Collin County

Fire rips through Collin County home Thursday afternoon

The fire destroyed a large part of the home in Nevada

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a massive fire at a home in Collin County Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews from several departments were called out to the large home in the 500 block of Justin Place in Nevada.

Texas Sky Ranger showed firefighters on the ground and on a ladder truck dousing the home in water.

A large part of the six-bedroom, seven-bath home was heavily damaged.

It appeared the home would be a total loss.

No word on the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Collin CountyFires
