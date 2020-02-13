Collin County

Collin County Man Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault of a Child

69-year-old Larry Latham was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

By Hannah Jones

Collin County Sheriff's Office

A Collin County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Larry Latham was arrested Tuesday.

Latham is accused of having sexual contact with an eight-year-old boy, investigators say.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Irving 14 mins ago

2 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Irving: Police

grand saline 44 mins ago

Grand Saline ISD Closed Due to Low Attendance Caused by Strep, Flu

Investigators said Latham worked at the Princeton Texas Independent School District from 1979 to 2002.

Latham's bond has been set at $30,000.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Sergeant Chris Fontana at 972-633-6626.

This article tagged under:

Collin County
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us