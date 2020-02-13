Collin County Man Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault of a Child

A Collin County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Larry Latham was arrested Tuesday.
Latham is accused of having sexual contact with an eight-year-old boy, investigators say.
Investigators said Latham worked at the Princeton Texas Independent School District from 1979 to 2002.
Latham's bond has been set at $30,000.
Anyone with information about this case should contact Sergeant Chris Fontana at 972-633-6626.