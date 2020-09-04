Collin County Launches Small Business Grant Program

Collin County launched a small business grant program providing up to $25,000 at noon Friday and, within the first hour, received more than 375 applications, the county said.

The program uses $15 million in CARES Act funding, which the Commissioners Court voted Aug. 24 unanimously to set aside for the small business grants. Online applications will be accepted through Sept. 25.

Eligible companies must have gross revenue losses of more than 15% due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county said.

To be eligible, businesses must also have less than $5 million in gross revenues and fewer than 100 full-time employees.

To learn more and apply, you can visit the Collin County website here.