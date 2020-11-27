Collin County Constable-Elect Dies After ‘Short Illness,' Sheriff's Office Says

A Collin County constable elected to his first term in early November has died after a "short illness," the county sheriff's office says.

Mike Vance, elected as constable for Collin County Precinct 1, died less than a month after the Nov. 3 election and before he could begin his term, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Vance worked in law enforcement for 34 years before he retired in 2019 and decided to run for office, according to the sheriff's office.

"Mike was a good and valued friend and leader who always set the right example for others to follow. We appreciated Mike for his endless kindness, his courage and his faith in God," the Collin County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement. "Mike was a solid lawman who earned the respect of all that worked with and for him over his long and distinguished career at the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. He will be truly missed."

The cause of death was not released Friday.