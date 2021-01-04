Collin County Commissioners Court to Vote on Resolution Authorizing Acquisition of Land Along US 380 Bypass

The Collin County Commissioner's Court will vote on purchasing land along US 380 Bypass by Monday.

The discussion comes as TxDOT is still in the midst of the months-long process of evaluating potential routes for a future freeway to ease highway congestion.

According to TxDOT, it will still be more than a year and possibly two years before TxDOT adopts a final route for the future US 380 freeway.

The works would spread from Coit Road West in the Prosper-Frisco Area to FM 18-27 just east of McKinney and could include an eight-lane freeway with frontage roads, TxDOT said.

TxDOT said County staff are seeking the Court's approval to immediately begin acquiring land along the proposed bypass, or "Red" route, rather than waiting for TxDOT's official recommendation.

The proposed resolution states that future development in the region could ultimately exclude the particular corridor from consideration unless the land is acquired now, TxDOT said.

The public is invited to attend the Commissioners Court meeting in person or online on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

TxDOT will lay out its proposed improvement plan during a virtual meeting on Jan. 21.

The meeting will be posted online through Feb. 5.