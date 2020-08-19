Collin County Commissioners Court Places Disclaimer on COVID-19 Count Numbers From DSHS

The Collin County Commissioners Court has placed a disclaimer on the COVID-19 dashboard on the county website, indicating that the data may be inaccurate.

The Commissioners Court held a discussion Tuesday about the continuing trend of inaccurate and unreliable COVID-19 data provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services and Texas Trace.

Texas DSHS has been responsible for all COVID-19 case investigations, contact tracing, and case reporting for Collin County since June 1.

According to the Collin County Commissioners Court, the reports and case totals continue to be plagued by mistakes and errors.

The Commissioners Court said it is 100% certain that the COVID-19 data being reported for Collin County is inaccurate.

Collin County provides a COVID-19 dashboard on the county website, but the data populating the dashboard is provided by DSHS and Texas Trace.

The Court said it considered removing the dashboard entirely, but was concerned that the complete removal of the dashboard might confuse the community. Instead, the Court chose to leave the dashboard in place with the following disclaimer:

Warning: Collin County is providing COVID-19 numbers and data as a convenience to our residents. However, because we have been made aware of inaccuracies in the Department of State Health Services' reporting, we must advise residents that Collin County has no confidence in the data currently being provided to us.

The Collin County COVID-19 dashboard can be found here.