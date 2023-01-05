Colleyville Residents Fight to Save 14 Acres of Cross Timbers Forest From New Home Development

The Colleyville City Council held a special called meeting Thursday night to hear from concerned neighbors opposing a proposed housing development.

A wooded area between Pool Road and Wilkes Drive in Colleyville is cherished by those who live next door to it.

"We are standing next to 14 acres of Cross Timbers Forest that's been like this long before Colleyville was Colleyville," concerned neighbor Charlie Anderson said.

That's why he and several others are opposing a housing development proposed in the area.

"Once you take these trees out, they're gone forever," concerned neighbor Tim Waterworth said.

A developer wants to build 19 homes on the 14 acres.

"A 28-inch tree could be 280 years old,” Waterworth said. “That just kind of blows my mind when you think that a lot of these trees were standing when Texas, before Texas, was formed."

The developer would be required to and has agreed to save 50% or more of the protected tree canopy.

“We understand people like trees,” Sage Group planner Curtis Young said. “We will do our best to work around the existing trees to the best of our ability. But some trees will be lost.”

Besides the trees neighbors also have concerns about nearby Bear Creek.

"It's pretty obvious you take the trees out and the root systems die and then you have erosion and water drainage and that sort of thing,” Waterworth said. “Water flowing into the creek which right now this forest filters all that rainfall."

There's also worry about wildlife.

"Where do they go?” Anderson asked. “I mean they keep being moved from spot to spot. And this is one of the last woodland areas in Colleyville."

"I just think it's important to save some of this property and land for future generations and our quality of life," Waterworth said.

The Colleyville City Council will have the final say and neighbors are hoping they say the trees stay.

"At some point, you have to step back and take stock of what you have before it's gone," Anderson said.

Council members asked the planner for some more details. They will take the matter up again at the Feb. 7 meeting.