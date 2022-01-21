Texas synagogue standoff

Coming Up: Colleyville Rabbi, FBI to Address Temple Attack Friday Afternoon

News conference with rabbi, local law enforcement to begin at 3 p.m.

Police stand in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

The Colleyville rabbi held hostage with three members of his congregation Saturday will speak about the attack Friday afternoon along with members of local law enforcement.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, of Colleyville's Congregation Beth Israel, will join Matthew DeSarno, SAC of the Dallas FBI, and Michael C. Miller, Colleyville Chief of Police, in a live news conference at 3 p.m. Friday.

Earlier Friday the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the cause of death of Malik Faisal Akram, the British man authorities said held the rabbi and three others hostage last Saturday.

Akram, 44, was fatally shot multiple times after an FBI hostage rescue team entered the temple. The team appeared to enter the building after the last hostage ran out a side door.

Cytron-Walker said earlier this week he threw a chair at the hostage-taker and he and the two other remaining hostages slipped out a side door. The fourth hostage was released earlier in the evening.

