Colleyville police seek public's help in identifying bank robbery suspect

A reported bank robbery at the Chase Bank, which is situated in the 3900 block of Glade Road, prompted officers to respond last Wednesday, according to the Colleyville Police Department.

While demanding money from the bank teller, the suspect displayed a handgun.

According to the description by police, the suspect is a black man in his 30s who is dressed in black pants, a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black and white shoes with a white Nike swoosh, and grey gloves.

The robbery suspect, according to witnesses, fled the scene in a black Lincoln SUV without a license plate and was last seen heading east on Glade Road in the direction of State Highway 121.

The police said this incident did not result in any injuries.

Investigators from the FBI Dallas – Fort Worth Resident Agency oversee the investigation since crimes of this kind are under federal jurisdiction.

The suspect's identity is still unknown to the police.

Call the FBI Dallas Division at 972-559-5000 if you have any information about this case.

Moreover, tipsters may choose to remain anonymous by submitting their tips at tips.fbi.gov.