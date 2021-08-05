Colleyville PD

Colleyville PD to Receive Award for Its Work in Solving Sex Trafficking Case

The IACP award is a prestigious award given out annually to those that showcase their leadership and professionalism

The Colleyville Police Department has won two prestigious awards from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) for its work in solving two high-profile sex trafficking cases.

Each year, the IACP awards 15 law enforcement officers and agencies who go above and beyond showcasing their leadership and professionalism.

"It is a feat for any agency to win one award, but for a department, the size of Colleyville to win two agency awards in one year is absolutely incredible," Police Chief Michael C. Miller said. "It speaks to the capabilities of our team, the interesting and meaningful work we are doing here, and the quality of our partnerships." 

This year, the IACP selected the Colleyville Police Department as the winner of the 2021 IACP/Thomson Reuters Excellence in Criminal Investigations Award for their handling of a recent sex trafficking case.

The award recognizes Colleyville PD's investigation into the CityXGuide website, which was used to promote, advertise, and facilitate prostitution and sex trafficking around the world.

The website was seized and its owner was arrested and charged in a 28-count federal indictment.

The Colleyville Police Department was also selected as the winner of the 2021  IACP Leadership in the Prevention of Transnational Crime Award for successfully identifying a West African fraud ring believed to have scammed $4 million.

The offenders have since been arrested and police say the money stolen will be returned to the victims.

Following the banquet in September, the Colleyville Police Department will be featured in the January 2022 issue of The Police Chief magazine.

