A Colleyville man scammed out of $101,000 has his money back thanks to the police.

The Colleyville Police Department said they received a report on Sept. 20, where a man claimed to have been scammed by someone using a VoIP phone number and pretending to be on his bank's "Fraud Team."

Police said the scammer used intimidation and inflicted fear to convince the victim to purchase two $500 Apple gift cards and provide them with the numbers on the back.

The scammer then told the man to deposit a $100,000 cashier's check into an account at a different bank while the "Fraud Team" conducted an alleged investigation.

Police said that the bank put a 5-day hold on the transaction due to the large amount of the check.

Colleyville Police Detective Jeff Prater was notified of the report and quickly contacted the bank where the deposit was made and had the account frozen.

This week, the Colleyville police returned the $100,000 to the victim.

At this time, police said there are no leads about the scammer's identity because it is difficult to trace VoIP phone number users.