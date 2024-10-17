Colleyville

Colleyville man scammed out of $100,000 gets money returned

A scammer asked for $100,000 while pretending to be on a local bank's "Fraud Team"

By Sara Diaz-Maldonado

A Colleyville man scammed out of $101,000 has his money back thanks to the police.

The Colleyville Police Department said they received a report on Sept. 20, where a man claimed to have been scammed by someone using a VoIP phone number and pretending to be on his bank's "Fraud Team."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police said the scammer used intimidation and inflicted fear to convince the victim to purchase two $500 Apple gift cards and provide them with the numbers on the back.

The scammer then told the man to deposit a $100,000 cashier's check into an account at a different bank while the "Fraud Team" conducted an alleged investigation.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said that the bank put a 5-day hold on the transaction due to the large amount of the check.

Colleyville Police Detective Jeff Prater was notified of the report and quickly contacted the bank where the deposit was made and had the account frozen.

This week, the Colleyville police returned the $100,000 to the victim.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Wise County 1 hour ago

Wise County crash leaves five injured and two dead

Science 2 hours ago

9,000-carat gemstone among many dazzlers on display in new Perot Museum exhibit

At this time, police said there are no leads about the scammer's identity because it is difficult to trace VoIP phone number users.

This article tagged under:

Colleyville
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us