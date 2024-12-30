A Colleyville man was arrested Sunday, accused of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Department of Justice said 51-year-old Daniel Dustin Deneui had been charged with "assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder); entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; destruction of property; and an act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings."

Deneui was arrested on Dec. 18 in Fort Worth after the FBI received a tip on July 10, 2024, that Deneui was present at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and caused damage to the building. The DOJ said the tip included a clip from a body-worn camera from that day showing Deneui identifying himself to police as "Dan Deneui."

During their investigation, a co-worker of Deneui's was shown a photo of him at the Capitol and positively identified him as the man in the photo, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ complaint, Deneui was seen in a TikTok video removing a collapsible baton from his pocket and extending it while standing in front of Metropolitan police. Investigators said he appeared to yell something at the crowd and then nod his head to indicate that others should follow him.

DOJ Daniel Deneui at the U.S. Capitol, in a video obtained by the DOJ.

The DOJ said body-worn camera footage showed Deneui walking along the police line with the baton and that officers pulled him behind the police line, told him he was carrying a weapon and confiscated the item. The DOJ said as Deneui was released back into the crowd, he told the officers, "There's a lot of people that are pissed off out there, and they are going to fucking take this place over."

Investigators said Deneui then made his way closer to the Capitol building, where he used a flagpole to push against a barricade of furniture inside the building and then used it to jab one of the officers inside the building in the shoulder.

"After hitting the officer with the flagpole, Deneui then stabs the window and breaks additional pieces off of the window shutters," the DOJ said. "As a different rioter attempts to break the shutters further with a different flagpole, Deneui takes a piece of wood from the broken shutter and uses it to continue to destroy the shutters."

DOJ Daniel Deneui at the U.S. Capitol, in a video obtained by the DOJ.

The FBI’s Fort Worth and Washington Field Offices are investigating the case.

In the 47 months since Jan. 6, 2021, the DOJ said more than 1,572 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 590 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.