Colleyville

Colleyville Heritage High School Assistant Principal Dies After Battling Pneumonia

Whitney Kongevick, an assistant principal, died late Tuesday afternoon

By Hannah Jones

Colleyville Heritage High School

An assistant principal at Colleyville Heritage High School has died after battling pneumonia.

Whitney Kongevick died on Tuesday after a brief stay in the intensive care unit.

"Whitney had been experiencing respiratory issues, which ultimately developed into pneumonia and an infection," Principal Lance Groppel said. "While in ICU, Whitney was tested three times for COVID-19 and all three times the test was negative."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 20 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing Apr 24

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

Groppel said the school will provide counseling support for students who would like to talk with someone. Counselors hosted a Webex meeting for anyone in need of support on Wednesday, April 29 at 12 p.m.

Groppel said he will share information about any celebrations or remembrances of Kongevick's life when they are available.

This article tagged under:

Colleyville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us