Colleyville Heritage High School Assistant Principal Dies After Battling Pneumonia

An assistant principal at Colleyville Heritage High School has died after battling pneumonia.

Whitney Kongevick died on Tuesday after a brief stay in the intensive care unit.

"Whitney had been experiencing respiratory issues, which ultimately developed into pneumonia and an infection," Principal Lance Groppel said. "While in ICU, Whitney was tested three times for COVID-19 and all three times the test was negative."

Groppel said the school will provide counseling support for students who would like to talk with someone. Counselors hosted a Webex meeting for anyone in need of support on Wednesday, April 29 at 12 p.m.

Groppel said he will share information about any celebrations or remembrances of Kongevick's life when they are available.