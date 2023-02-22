Colleyville Council Considers Luxury Development on Heavily Wooded Site

Colleyville city council members tabled a potential vote Tuesday night that would allow a developer to transform 14 acres of heavily wooded land into a gated community of 19 luxury homes.

The property in question is situated between Wilkes Drive and Pool Road on the northeast side of Colleyville.

According to multiple sources, many of the trees are over 100 years old, and some have been in the ground since before Texas became a state.

“Saving Colleyville‘s Cross Timbers forest is our obligation,” said Vicky Heminger, a longtime Colleyville resident who spoke to council members Tuesday night. “Please, please, please vote to save one of these last living historical plots in this area. Please.”

A representative for the developer, Southlake’s WillowTree Custom Homes, told council members Tuesday that his company is willing to work with the city to create a proposal that would perhaps be more agreeable than what is currently on the table.

The development that is proposed would feature homes that will likely be listed in the neighborhood of $2 million each.

In order for the development to move forward, council members would have to approve a zoning change. Previously, the Colleyville Planning and Zoning Commission denied the proposal.

“Please listen to Colleyville residents who overwhelmingly have made it clear that it is not more $2 million homes that they are looking for, that they want, but rather green space,” said Charlie Anderson, who lives beside the property in question.

There is no clear timetable yet when the proposed development will once again come up for a potential vote.