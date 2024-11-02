Richardson

College student in town for wedding among victims of deadly Richardson chain-reaction crash

Aliyah Khalid, 19, and a mother and daughter were killed

By Meredith Yeomans

Three people died in a chain-reaction crash in Richardson and one of the victims is a 19-year-old college student from Nashville, Tennessee who was in town for a wedding.

Brothers Hamdi and Hamzah Khalid said their sister, Aliyah Khalid, was killed. They describe her as a funny, loving, charismatic future physician’s assistant who attended Middle Tennessee State University.

The wreck happened when the SUV she was in stalled in the HOV lane on Highway 75 near Renner Road just before midnight.

The brothers say several friends and relatives were at a café prior to the accident.

Before police arrived, they say some people got out of the SUV before it was rear-ended by a sedan.

“Then another car hit them as well which ended up making it fatal but at the end of the day we're just thankful two of my sisters are here today, they're alive, they’re going to get better,” said Hamzah Khalid.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police say two people in the sedan that struck the SUV, 27-year-old Haley Taylor and her 6-year-old daughter, were killed.

Several others are hospitalized including another one of the Khalid's sisters whose life they say was saved by a third sister who they call a hero.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“As soon as she saw a car speeding towards them, she tried to get as many people out of the way as she could,” explained Hamdah Khalid.

The brothers say they spent hours calling hospitals when their sisters never returned to their Airbnb.

“We were on a wild goose chase,” recalled Hamdi Khalid. “Whenever we heard the news it was just heartbreaking.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Decision 2024 Oct 18

Early voting ends today, here's what's on the ballot if you haven't voted

Fort Worth 3 hours ago

Person killed after getting stuck in a machine, Fort Worth FD says

The siblings and parents say they'll return to Tennessee as soon as possible to lay Aliyah to rest. They've set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral and medical costs.

Until then, they say they’ll lean on each other and their faith to overcome an unforgettable trip, for all the wrong reasons.

“Seeing her leave like this just really put a big hole in our hearts,” said Hamdi.

Seven others were hospitalized after the crash.

This article tagged under:

Richardson
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us