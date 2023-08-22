College Football is coming to Crowley ISD

Crowley ISD will host home football games for the Texas Wesleyan Rams for the next two years while the college team waits for their $16.5 million stadium project to be finished.

The collegiate football games will be played in the school district’s Multi-Purpose Stadium which opened in the fall of 2022. The premier facility is located off of I-35W in Fort Worth and seats more than 8,000 people.

“Playing all our home games at this fantastic venue will undoubtedly elevate the game day experience for our players and fans,” said Joe Prud’homme, head football coach. “We can't wait to step onto the field in this new, state-of-the-art stadium (or venue), as we defend our SAC title while also creating lasting memories."

As part of the two-year deal, the Texas Wesleyan football team will have access to the stadium for six Saturdays this fall. This agreement brings additional revenue and sponsorship opportunities to the school district.

Students and staff of Crowley ISD will get free entrance to the college football games and there will be employment opportunities for community members and district staff to work the games.

This partnership signifies a deeper connection to the local community, according to Texas Wesleyan Athletics.

The season will start with a scrimmage between Texas Wesleyan and John Melvin University on Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold at crowleyisdtx.org.

Texas Wesleyan announced the building of its new Karen Cramer Stadium in 2021. Construction is ongoing without a firm end date.