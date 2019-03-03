Bitter Cold Continues, Hard Freeze Monday Night Wind chill values were in the single digits for many locations across North Texas

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

The coldest temperature of the winter season occurred Monday morning when a low of 21 degrees was recorded at DFW Airport.

The low is just one degree shy of the record low of 20.

Prior to Monday morning the coldest temperature of the winter season was 23 degrees on Feb. 8. Only five winters on record have seen the colder air of the season in the month of March.

It stay cold all day Monday with a high of 34 degrees. Wind chills will stay in the 20s all day.

A hard freeze is expected Monday night. Lows will be in the low 20s. With a North wind around 10 mph, that will put the wind chill near 10 degrees in DFW.

Use your cold weather precautions again Monday evening. Check on elderly friends, neighbors or family members to make sure they have a sufficient, reliable source of heat. Make sure your pets have a warm place to sleep and make sure they have fresh water. It will easily freeze into a bowl of solid ice.

Cover up outside faucets, keep cabinets doors open and even think about letting the faucets drip a little bit overnight tonight. Lastly, if you did some late winter planting, make sure you cover or protect the plants.

When does the cold snap end? Wednesday, as an area of high pressure moves east a south-southeast wind develops and we climb into the low 50s during the afternoon.

The warming trend continues through the end of the work week. By Friday highs will be in the mid 70s.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.