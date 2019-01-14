Coldest Air of the Season Arrives This Weekend

Low temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings could be in the lows 20s

By Rick Mitchell

Saturday-Morning-Wind-Chills-011419
Rick Mitchell

This week's weather in North Texas will feature a nice warm up in temperatures, followed by a drastic drop.

The warm up includes high temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, and highs in the 70s on Friday.

The bottom will drop out on Saturday with the arrival of an arctic cold front. Saturday temperatures will fall into the 30s by afternoon, and with a gusty northwest wind, the wind chills will be in the teens. Low temperatures Sunday and Monday mornings will be in the low 20s, making this the coldest air of the season so far.

A few showers will be possible Saturday morning from Dallas-Fort Worth and to the east. Right now the chance for any wintry precipitation is rather low, but it can't be ruled out close to the Red River on Saturday.

So enjoy the late week warmth because winter returns in full force this weekend.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

