Cold Weather Creates Challenges, Difficult Working Conditions

A frigid Tuesday morning brought long lines at the Discount Tire on Airport Freeway in Irving.

A day after temperatures took a deep dive, it seemed everyone needed their tires checked.

"I am unreliable when it comes to getting out and using the gauge and everything," said Karen Kaiser, who waited 30 minutes in line. "Let somebody else do it who knows what they're doing."

For every 10 degrees of a temperature drop, tires can lose about one to two pounds of air pressure.

The crew at Discount Tire said the line for free air pressure checks remained about a dozen cars deep throughout the morning.

In North Dallas, bundled up crews picked up tree limbs and debris on the campus of St. Mark's School of Texas, while only a few roofers were spotted repairing damaged homes from last month's tornadoes -- either deterred by the cold or waiting on claims.

In Dallas' Design District, the Taco Stop became the stop for people waiting to help those out in the cold.

"We need kindness and we need to take care of other people," Taco Stop owner Emilia Flores said.

Monday, the Taco Stop's coat rack emptied after the cold front blew through.

By Tuesday afternoon, the rack had been restocked with generous donations.

"It just hits my heart," Flores said.

Members of the First United Methodist Church of Richardson dropped off 100 new or gently worn coats for the third year.

Church member Mary Ann Whitmire organized the effort and said the sight of the full racks brought her joy. She said she was hopeful whoever took a coat felt their warmth.

"[I hope] they feel the love we have for them," she said. "That people haven't forgotten about them."