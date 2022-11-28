Cold Returns Wednesday With a Sharp Drop in Temps, Wind Chill in the 20s

For the first time in two weeks, North Texas climb to nearly 80 degrees on Tuesday. But the warm weather is only temporary -- a strong cold front will send temperatures plummeting again tonight.

NBC 5 Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said a strong cold front with a gusty north wind will move across North Texas Tuesday evening ushering in much colder air.

By early Wednesday, temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s as winds gust over 25 mph.

No rain is expected with the front. In fact, Wednesday will be bright and sunny, but it will be about 30 degrees colder than Tuesday.

Thursday will remain chilly with highs in the 50s.

Milder air returns Friday through the weekend as temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 60s.

There is a low chance for showers or a bit of drizzle this weekend.