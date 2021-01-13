WATCH: Detectives Hope New Technology Can Break Cold Case That Inspired ‘Amber Alerts'

Wednesday marks 25 years since 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was kidnapped and killed, and Arlington detectives still working on the case that inspired the Amber Alert system still hope for a break.

Hagerman was abducted while riding her bicycle in a parking lot at the corner of Abrams Street and Browning Drive, just blocks from her grandmother's home on Jan. 13, 1996.

Four days later, police found Amber's body in a creek near an Arlington apartment complex.

Arlington police still receive tips in the case, more than any other cold case, but no one has ever been arrested.

NBC 5 News

Detectives tell The Dallas Morning News for the first time they have DNA evidence that someday may help solve the case.

Detective Grant Gildon hopes advancements in technology will help them unlock the mystery of who killed Hagerman.

Gildon points to genealogical DNA testing on a very small sample in the 1974 Fort Worth cold case of Carla Walker that led to an arrest in September. Similar testing led to the arrest of the Golden State Killer in 2018. In November, 60-year-old Roy Charles Waller was convicted of raping nine women in their homes between 1991 and 2006.