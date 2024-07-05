Boil water notice issued in Cockrell Hill

Cockrell Hill public water system customers are urged to boil their water before use due to a line break and a pressure drop.

The city made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires all customers to boil their water before consumption, including water being used to brush teeth and wash hands and faces).

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water and other consumption purposes," the city said.

The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and allowed to boil for two minutes.

The city will issue another alert when the line break is repaired, pressure is restored and the water is safe to drink.

Anyone with questions is asked to call City Manager Bret Haney at 214-330-6333.