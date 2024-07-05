Dallas County

Boil water notice issued in Cockrell Hill

Break in water main causes pressure to drop, creating the need to boil water before consumption

By NBCDFW Staff

Out of an abundance of caution the City of Arlington has a boil water order in effect.
NBC 5

Cockrell Hill public water system customers are urged to boil their water before use due to a line break and a pressure drop.

The city made the announcement Friday afternoon, saying the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires all customers to boil their water before consumption, including water being used to brush teeth and wash hands and faces).

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water and other consumption purposes," the city said.

The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and allowed to boil for two minutes.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The city will issue another alert when the line break is repaired, pressure is restored and the water is safe to drink.

Anyone with questions is asked to call City Manager Bret Haney at 214-330-6333.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CountyDallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us