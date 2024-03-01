Cockfighting ring busted in rural Navarro County

Deputies with the Navarro County Sheriff's Office say they broke up a cockfighting ring this week.

In a statement, Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said deputies were sent to the 13000 block of NW 3050 Purdon Road and found a fighting ring, dead and alive birds, and other proof that cockfighting was underway.

The owner of the rural property was taken into custody and is expected to face charges of cockfighting, a state jail felony. The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived several spectators ran and no other arrests were announced.

"The deputies remain diligent in our efforts to locate and stop this cruel and horrible blood sport in Navarro County," Tanner said.

As of 2021, cockfighting is a felony in 42 states and every state criminalizes the activity. In the state of Texas, watching a cockfight is prohibited and is considered a class C misdemeanor.

Deputies also seized $7,731in cash.