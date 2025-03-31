DFW Airport

Bags of cocaine found stuffed into suitcase lining at DFW Airport, CBP says

Bags contained 2.7 kilograms of cocaine, border protection service says

By Sophia Beausoleil

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say black bags containing 2.7 kilograms of cocaine were recently found in the lining of a suitcase at DFW International Airport.
CBP

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers recovered 2.69 kilograms of cocaine from inside a suitcase at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A person is in custody after officers found packages of cocaine hidden inside their luggage, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a news release, the CBP said officers at the DFW Airport confiscated the cocaine after finding it hidden inside an outbound checked luggage bag.

The checked luggage had several sealed packages, "of a white powdery substance concealed inside the lining of the luggage," said CPB in a statement.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Our CBP officers work every day to keep our borders safe and secure,” said CBP acting Area Port Director Raul Orona in a statement. “CBP is committed to combating drug trafficking at every level and we will continue to relentlessly pursue criminal networks and individuals who contribute to the scourge of drug abuse and addiction.”

Officers arrested one person, who they said was a U.S. citizen. According to CBP, that individual was handed over to the DFW Department of Public Safety for processing.

This article tagged under:

DFW Airport
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us