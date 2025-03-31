Bags of cocaine found stuffed into suitcase lining at DFW Airport, CBP says

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers recovered 2.69 kilograms of cocaine from inside a suitcase at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A person is in custody after officers found packages of cocaine hidden inside their luggage, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

In a news release, the CBP said officers at the DFW Airport confiscated the cocaine after finding it hidden inside an outbound checked luggage bag.

The checked luggage had several sealed packages, "of a white powdery substance concealed inside the lining of the luggage," said CPB in a statement.

"Our CBP officers work every day to keep our borders safe and secure,” said CBP acting Area Port Director Raul Orona in a statement. “CBP is committed to combating drug trafficking at every level and we will continue to relentlessly pursue criminal networks and individuals who contribute to the scourge of drug abuse and addiction.”

Officers arrested one person, who they said was a U.S. citizen. According to CBP, that individual was handed over to the DFW Department of Public Safety for processing.