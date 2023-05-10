CMA Foundation Finds Excellence in Forney ISD Band Director

It's destination Nashville for a music teacher in the Forney ISD, and it's not for a new job.

Jackson Middle School Band Director Corey Graves will be in Music City in September to pick up the 2023 Music Teachers of Excellence award.

The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, announced 30 music teachers from across the country as the best music teachers in the U-S. A teacher from San Antonio is also in the Class of 2023.

We are absolutely ecstatic to introduce our 2023 CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence!



Congratulations to this ambitious group of superstar music educators!

Forney ISD Justin Terry, Ed.D gave Graves the news on Tuesday with a live announcement on social media.

The ceremony will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The CMA Foundation will also invest $150,000 total in all of this year’s recipients. Half of each teacher’s investment will go toward their classroom needs and music programs, and the other half will support personal expenses. Funding is used to not only support teachers financially but to also encourage commitment, motivation, and retention in music education.

In a news release, the foundation said "through an extensive application process, which includes teaching videos, professional references, and community service work, Music Teachers of Excellence are selected based on their dedication to bringing a high-quality music education to their students and the impact they’ve had on their school community through music."

He is the Forney ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year. He'll be considered as the Region 10 Teacher of the Year over the summer as a part of Texas Association of School Administrators' Texas Teacher of the Year program. And, he was named a 2023 Yamaha 40 Under 40 Music Educator in February.