Woman Identified, Investigation Into Apparent Attempted Murder-Suicide Ongoing

Cleburne Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide.

According to a police statement, officers were called to a home on the 300 block of Gagtrix Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday after a man called 911 and said he'd shot his wife.

Officers arrived to find a deceased woman, identified Sunday by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 82-year-old Flora Jean Walker.

Police said the woman's husband, who has not yet been publicly identified, had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth in critical condition. His current condition is not known.

Cleburne Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.