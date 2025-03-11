A Cleburne boy celebrating his tenth birthday at school got a sweet surprise he'll never forget.

Coleman Elementary fourth grader Landyn was celebrating his birthday at lunchtime with his family and his sister kindergartner Lailani. After the whole cafeteria sang "Happy Birthday" to Landyn, the assistant principal told him there was one more surprise.

Landyn's father, Sgt. Cyrus Olivares, who has been deployed to the Middle East for the last 10 months, stood at the cafeteria doorway and called to his son.

Landyn's reaction was priceless as he jumped up and ran to his father for a big hug and tears. He was followed closely by Lailani when she realized her dad was home.

The school tells NBC 5 that Landyn’s grandmother recently asked him what he wanted for his birthday, and his response was, "I just want to see my dad. I miss him so much!"

Olivares, who happens to be an alum of the elementary school and a 2014 graduate of Cleburne High School, has re-enlisted for another four years.