Volunteers Read Books to Dogs at Dallas Animal Shelter

The shelter is looking for more volunteers

By Carmen Rodríguez | Telemundo39.com

A group of girls from the Make a Difference organization visited the Dallas Animal Services shelter Monday to read to the animals.

The shelter said it may sound like a small task, but reading helps the animals relax and feel a bit more comfortable in the noisy environment of the shelter.

While they gave the pets treats, the task also helped the girls practice reading aloud.

Anyone can volunteer at the shelter, just register through BeDallas90.org/volunteer or by emailing DASVolunteer@dallas.gov to organize a group volunteer event.

