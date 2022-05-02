SPCA Hoping to ‘Empty the Shelters' This Week

The SPCA of Texas is offering free or reduced adoption fees all week in an attempt to "Empty the Shelters."

"It really is a crisis level of the number of animals in shelters across the country and certainly here," SPCA of Texas Vice President of Communications and Marketing Maura Davies said. "So what we have now is a shelter full of animals who are all looking for loving homes."

Some of the dogs have been there for nearly two years. The SPCA does not euthanize for time or space.

"This is an animal shelter. It is not a sanctuary...the shelter is meant to be a way-stop, not a permanent location," Davies said. "As much as I love seeing their sweet faces every day, I would much rather know that they are in loving homes somewhere; cuddling on the couch, going for a walk, playing with a family."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"At the very beginning of the pandemic, there was a big rush for adoptions and we were so appreciative," Davies said, adding that while adoptions have dropped off, the number of animals brought into the shelters has not decreased.

From May 2-8, anyone wanting to adopt will randomly choose their adoption fee, ranging between free and $25. The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring the reduced fees in an effort to Empty the Shelters.

"The love that these animals give in return is immeasurable," Davies said.