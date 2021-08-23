Show Us Your Adopted Pets as We #ClearTheShelters

NBCUniversal and Telemundo are once again teaming up with animal shelters across the country for the annual Clear the Shelters adoption campaign.

To celebrate and motivate others to adopt, North Texans who've helped #ClearTheShelters are sharing their pictures of their shelter pets.

Have you given a forever home to a furry friend? Share your pictures and your adoption story to iSee@nbcdfw.com, and we may share them in this gallery and on NBC 5!

15 photos
1/15
Sharon Aldridge Sleighter
DaLee, rescued from HSNT, and Hooper, rescued from Granbury Animal Shelter. #Legacyboxerrescue
2/15
Shannon R Martin
This is Sonny. We adopted him during clear the shelters from Hood County two years ago!
3/15
Sedecrem Namzug
We adopted Lola at 4 months from Chuck Silcox Animal Care & Control Center. She’s got two different colored eyes. Special gem
4/15
Carol Schaefer
Minerva, my Denton Animal Shelter kitty 1 year ago
5/15
Donna Eldridge
These are my two rescues, best decision I’ve ever made. They continue to help me get thru Covid. Annie was rescued two years ago thru clear the shelters. Donna, Annie & Abby
6/15
I adopted these two last year about a month apart. They are great friends but they play very rough.
7/15
Manuela Villarreal
This is Scooby.  She was adopted from the Bedford Animal Shelter.
8/15
Kelly Martin
We actually adopted Joe from HSNT in 2018 after I saw your early morning broadcast advertising the upcoming clear the shelter day! Best spur of the moment decision that we’ve ever made.
9/15
Randy Wiley
Splenda and Audi from the Wiley’s we love our babies.
10/15
Michelle Ross
Hoops was adopted 2/2020 from the Denton Shelter. He’s the sweetest and goofiest pup around!
11/15
Mitzi West
12/15
G. Mars
Kamaka was rescued from Watauga Animal Services 10 years ago. We lived in Ft. Worth and would travel home to Hawaii in the summers. Kamaka is a Lab/ Vizla/ Ridgeback mix and loves swimming and chasing crabs. 2 years ago we moved back home to help my 81 year old father.
13/15
Mildred Corbett
Bella and Sasha
14/15
Sheri Campbell-Husband
We adopted Anastasia, the Great Pyrenees mix, from the Humane Society of North Texas in February 2020. Bandit, the senior Dalmatian-American Bully mix came to us in December 2020 from the Cowtown Loves Animal Shelter Pets rescue group, which also works with local shelters. They’ve completed our family and filled our home with love. #rescuedogsrock
15/15
When you see weather happening and you can safely take a picture, email to iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload via our website, mobile or app! Please send the largest size your phone allows!

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comClear the SheltersClear the Shelters 2021shelter pets

More Photo Galleries

Photos: DC Bomb Threat Near US Capitol Under Investigation
Photos: DC Bomb Threat Near US Capitol Under Investigation
Your 2021 First Day of School Pictures
Your 2021 First Day of School Pictures
Dog Days of Summer 2021 – Gallery II
Dog Days of Summer 2021 – Gallery II
Andrew Cuomo's Political Career in Photos
Andrew Cuomo's Political Career in Photos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us