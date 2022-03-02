PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend Extended for Full Week in North Texas

The City of Fort Worth has announced that PetSmart Charities Nation Adoption Weekend will look a bit different this month.

Instead of just one weekend, adoptions can be made during a weeklong event.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the event will last from Monday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 6.

Nearly 800 dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies are in the shelter, and each of them is available for adoption, the City of Fort Worth said.

The City of Fort Worth said shelters have been near or at capacity for many months, with more pets coming into the shelter every day and surpassing the number of adoptions.

According to the City of Fort Worth, adoption fees are waived for all dogs over 40 pounds and for adoptions made by members of the military. Adoption fees include an initial medical examination, vaccinations, micro-chip, and spay/neuter services.

Adopters will also receive a coupon book and a complimentary bag of pet food courtesy of PetSmart Charities, the City of Fort Worth said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Adoptions can be made at four locations in North Texas:

South Campus, 4900 Martin Street

PetSmart Adoption Center Hulen, 4800 S.W. Loop 820 (I-20 at Hulen)

PetSmart Adoption Center Alliance, 2901 Texas Sage Trail (I-35W at Heritage Trace)

North Campus, 351 Hillshire Drive

Available pets can be viewed online or on Facebook.